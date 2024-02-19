Ex-gang leader charged in Tupac Shakur killing due in court in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Los Angeles-area gang leader charged in the 1996 killing of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas is due in court Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing. Prosecutors and Duane Davis’ new defense attorney are expected to provide an update on the case following a judge’s ruling last month on Davis’ custody status while he awaits a June trial date. The judge decided that Davis can be placed on house arrest if posts $750,000 bail and proves that the source of his bail money is legal. Davis has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. He has been in jail since his arrest last September.

