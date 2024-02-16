WTO chief insists trade body remains relevant as tariff-wielding Trump makes a run at White House

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Trade Organization says the body remains relevant and its leaders focus on reform “no matter who comes into power” as Donald Trump — who as U.S. president bypassed WTO rules by slapping tariffs on America’s friends and foes alike — makes another run at the White House. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said it “really bugs me” when the Geneva-based trade body gets depicted in the press as seemingly irrelevant — a claim based around the fact that its system of resolving trade disputes is gummed up.

