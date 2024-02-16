Ohio woman who disappeared with 5-year-old foster son sent officers to his body — in a sewer drain

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman who disappeared with her 5-year-old foster son will now face a murder charge. Columbus police say 48-year-old Pammy Maye was found wandering in her nightgown before 10 p.m. Thursday in the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn. That’s about 150 miles from her home in Columbus. Police Chief Elaine Bryant says Maye told investigators where they could locate Darnell’s Taylor’s body, and they found it in a sewer drain early Friday. Maye is under evaluation and in custody at a Cleveland-area hospital. Police were alerted when her husband called 911 saying she’d told him the boy was no longer alive. His biological family has been notified.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.