Nerve agents, poison and window falls. Kremlin foes have been attacked or killed over the years

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Kremlin critics, turncoat spies and investigative journalists have been attacked or killed in a variety of ways. The attacks range from the exotic — such as polonium-laced tea — to the more mundane, such as getting shot at close range. Assassination attempts against foes of President Vladimir Putin have been common during his nearly quarter century in power. Relatives of the victims and the few survivors have blamed Russian authorities, but the Kremlin has routinely denied any involvement. Russian authorities said Friday that Putin’s key political challenger, Alexei Navalny, died in an Arctic prison colony. The details of what happened are murky — and his team says it has no confirmation of his death.

By DASHA LITVINOVA and EMMA BURROWS Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.