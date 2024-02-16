Massachusetts man is found guilty of murder in the deaths of a police officer and elderly widow

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with killing a police officer and a bystander in July 2018 has been found guilty of multiple charges, including murder. It was the second trial for Emanuel Lopes after Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial last year when a jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict. Earlier this week the new jury sent notes to Cannone saying it hadn’t reached a decision, but the judge ordered jurors to keep deliberating. Investigators said Lopes shot 42-year-old Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna and 77-year-old Vera Adams. The courtroom erupted in cheers Friday when the guilty verdict was read.

