Maine gunman says reservists were worried he was going to do something because ‘I am capable’
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An Army reservist responsible for Maine’s deadliest mass shooting told state police in New York before his hospitalization last summer that fellow soldiers were worried about him because he was “gonna friggin’ do something.” Robert Card told troopers who escorted him to a hospital that people kept talking about him behind his back, “and it’s getting old.” And he said fellow reservists were worried about him because he was “capable.” The release of the officer’s body cam video recorded July 16 followed the release of a new detail Thursday by Maine State Police: A review of Card’s cellphone after the October shooting revealed a note he’d written three days earlier in which he said he’d “had enough” and warned he was “trained to hurt people.”