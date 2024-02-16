Judge rejects Texas AG Ken Paxton’s request to throw out nearly decade-old criminal charges

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has rejected Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s attempts to throw out felony securities fraud charges that have shadowed the Republican for nearly a decade. The decision Friday by state District Judge Andrea Beall keeps Paxton on track to stand trial in April on charges that he duped investors in a tech startup. If convicted, Paxton faces up to 99 years in prison. Paxton appeared in a Houston courtroom for the hearing but did not address the court. The criminal charges are among the legal troubles that have long dogged Paxton over his three terms as one of the nation’s highest-profile state attorneys general. He was acquitted last year during a historic impeachment trial in the Texas Senate over accusations that he misused his office to help a wealthy donor.

