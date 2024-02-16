Consumers sentiment edges higher as economic growth accelerates and inflation fades

WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure of consumer sentiment ticked higher this month, after soaring in December and January, underscoring that Americans are starting to feel better about the economy after years of gloom. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index. released Friday, ticked up to 79.6 in February, from 79 in January. The small gain followed two months of sharp increases that were the largest in more than 30 years. The improvements could impact the presidential race this year, which will likely focus heavily on President Joe Biden’s economic record.

