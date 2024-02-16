Brian Wilson needs to be put in conservatorship after death of wife, court petition says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The management team of Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson has filed papers to put him in a conservatorship. The court filing says Wilson needs someone to oversee his daily life and medical decisions because of the recent death of his wife, Melinda Ledbetter Wilson. A doctor for the 81-year-old musician says that he has a major neurocognitive disorder and is taking medication for dementia. The petition asks that Wilson’s publicist Jean Sievers and manager LeeAnn Hard be appointed as his conservators. A statement on Wilson’s social media accounts says the decision was made after consultation with him and his seven children.

