Bears great Steve McMichael is responding to medication in the hospital, family says

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael, who has ALS, was responding to antibiotics after being hospitalized because of a urinary tract infection and is expected to be released in the coming days. His family also said in a statement Friday that he was having fluid removed from his lungs. McMichael was admitted into intensive care at a suburban Chicago hospital on Thursday. The 66-year-old McMichael was hospitalized one week after being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is scheduled to be inducted Aug. 3 as part of a class that includes former Bears Julius Peppers and Devin Hester. McMichael told the Chicago Tribune in April 2021 he had the condition known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

