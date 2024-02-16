Skip to Content
AP National News

Atlantic Coast Conference asks court to pause or dismiss Florida State’s lawsuit against league

By
Published 2:03 PM

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Sports Writer

The Atlantic Coast Conference asked a Florida court to pause Florida State’s lawsuit against the conference while its claim against the school in North Carolina moves forward or dismiss the Seminoles’ case altogether. The motion was filed in Leon County Circuit Court. The ACC’s response to Florida State’s complaint came a week after the school filed a motion for dismissal of the conference’s lawsuit in North Carolina, where the league office is located. The first hearing in either case was set for March 22 in Mecklenburg County Superior Court in North Carolina.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content