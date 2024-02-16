Atlantic Coast Conference asks court to pause or dismiss Florida State’s lawsuit against league

The Atlantic Coast Conference asked a Florida court to pause Florida State’s lawsuit against the conference while its claim against the school in North Carolina moves forward or dismiss the Seminoles’ case altogether. The motion was filed in Leon County Circuit Court. The ACC’s response to Florida State’s complaint came a week after the school filed a motion for dismissal of the conference’s lawsuit in North Carolina, where the league office is located. The first hearing in either case was set for March 22 in Mecklenburg County Superior Court in North Carolina.

