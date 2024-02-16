A man is charged in a car accident that killed 2 Chicago women in St. Louis for a Drake concert

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old man in the deaths of a mother and daughter from Chicago who were fatally struck by a Jeep after leaving a Drake concert. Monte Henderson of suburban St. Louis was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action. Court records show that he is jailed on a $200,000 bond and doesn’t yet have an attorney. The accident happened early Wednesday. Police say 42-year-old Laticha Bracero and her 21-year-old daughter, Alyssa Cordova, were crossing a downtown street when they were struck. Police say Henderson sped through red lights before his Jeep Cherokee struck another vehicle, then hit the women.

