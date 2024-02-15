Q&A: Vince Staples redirects offbeat impulses from familiar territory of rap to new Netflix series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Although Vince Staples has been in the limelight for more than a decade, he still thinks fame is a weird thing. And while the Southern California rapper isn’t necessarily concerned with “making the best thing” or garnering critical praise, he’s willing to endure the publicity machine if it means he can continue to find creative fulfillment through whatever art form calls to him. That’s what propelled the 30-year-old as he took a break from the familiar territory of music and made his first foray into filmmaking with “The Vince Staples Show,” hitting Netflix on Thursday.

