Microsoft is making 4 exclusive Xbox video games available to rival consoles

NEW YORK (AP) — Several exclusive Xbox games will be soon making their way to rival consoles. That’s according an announcement Thursday by the video gaming brand and its parent company, Microsoft. In a special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer confirmed that four Xbox games will no longer be exclusive. That means players should be able to access them on other companies’ platforms. Spencer did not provide a firm timeframe or identify the four games by name. And, just months after Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition, Xbox President Sarah Bond announced that the first Activision Blizzard game on Xbox Game Pass will be Diablo IV, starting March 28.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.