Protesters pour red powder on US Constitution enclosure, prompting evacuation of National Archives

today at 3:21 PM
Published 2:50 PM

By ASHRAF KHALIL
WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives building and galleries were evacuated after two protesters dumped powder on the protective casing around the U.S. Constitution. The incident took place Wednesday around 2:30 p.m., according to the National Archives, and the building is expected to be open normally Thursday. Video from the incident posted on the X social media platform shows two men covered in reddish-pink powder standing in front of the equally splattered horizontal glass case that houses the Constitution.

