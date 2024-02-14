Haiti says it is working on an agreement with Kenya to secure a long-awaited police deployment

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Haiti’s government has announced that it is working on an official agreement with Kenyan officials to secure the long-awaited deployment of a police force from the east African country. The government said Wednesday that high-ranking officials from both countries met in the U.S. for three days this week to draft a memorandum of understanding and set a deadline for the arrival of Kenyan police forces. The closed-door meetings included top U.S. officials and were held weeks after a court in Kenya blocked the U.N-backed deployment of police to help Haiti fight a surge in gang violence. It was not immediately clear if or how a memorandum of understanding could circumvent the court’s ruling.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.