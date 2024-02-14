As Marvel reveals the new ‘Fantastic Four’ cast, here’s a look back at all the past versions

Pedro Pascal is jumping from Star Wars to Marvel. The studio announced Wednesday that “The Mandalorian” actor is set to play Reed Richards (aka Mister Fantastic) in the newest incarnation of “The Fantastic Four.” The rest of his squad was revealed too with Vanessa Kirby stepping up as Susan Storm, or The Invisible Woman, “Stranger Things’” Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and “The Bear’s” Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. The gang was depicted in a retro illustrated Valentine’s Day card that had fans guessing that this version takes place in the 1960s. It’s flying to theaters in 2025.

