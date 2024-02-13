Two Thai journalists arrested for covering anti-monarchist vandalism of temple wall freed on bail

BANGKOK (AP) — Two Thai journalists arrested for reporting on the vandalism of Bangkok temple wall with graffiti criticizing a pro-monarchy law have been released on bail. The arrests, carried out nearly a year after the incident, drew widespread criticism and raised concerns from several right groups over the state of media freedom in Thailand. Police say the journalists were charged with collaborating in vandalizing an historical site. Nutthaphol wrote a story and Natthapon took a video of the incident, which was widely reported. The offense is punishable by up to seven years in prison. The two arrested men say they were only carrying out their jobs as journalists. They were released on bail on Tuesday.

