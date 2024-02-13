The end of school closings? New York City used online learning, not a snow day. It didn’t go well

NEW YORK (AP) — Four years after the coronavirus pandemic first sent students and teachers into online learning, some school systems in the U.S. are returning to the method during inclement winter weather. They’re doing so in place of scheduling old-fashioned snow days. As a major winter storm hit the Northeast on Tuesday, New York City attempted for the first time since the pandemic to return to remote learning. But the nation’s largest school system got waylaid by technology glitches. School systems in Boston and Hartford, Connecticut, among many others, took a different tack, and simply closed for the day.

By PHILIP MARCELO and ANNIE MA Associated Press

