Prosecutor says McCann made personal use of campaign funds even after fed investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says former legislator and candidate for governor Sam McCann continued funding a lavish lifestyle with campaign contributions even after admitting wrongdoing under questioning by federal investigators. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Bass said Tuesday that he 54-year-old McCann was questioned four times about personal spending from campaign accounts by FBI and IRS agents in the summer of 2018. He said McCann admitted wrongdoing in some of the cases. But the following year, he allegedly took another $340,000 from the account he set up to support his Conservative Party of Illinois gubernatorial campaign. McCann faces charges of wire fraud, money laundering and tax evasion in U.S. District Court in Springfield.

