Judge dimisses lawsuits from families in Harvard body parts theft case

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A lawyer for families that sued Harvard Medical School for negligence over the theft of body parts of their loved ones from its morgue pledged to appeal Tuesday after a judge in Boston dismissed the lawsuits. The judge said the lawsuits failed to show Harvard was responsible for the conduct of its morgue manager, accused of the alleged thefts. Kathryn Barnett, a lawyer representing families, said they aren’t done fighting in the courts. She faulted the ruling, saying the judge too readily accepted Harvard’s argument. A spokesperson for Harvard said the school wouldn’t comment on the judge’s decision.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.