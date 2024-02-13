Judge dimisses lawsuits from families in Harvard body parts theft case
By STEVE LeBLANC
Associated Press
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A lawyer for families that sued Harvard Medical School for negligence over the theft of body parts of their loved ones from its morgue pledged to appeal Tuesday after a judge in Boston dismissed the lawsuits. The judge said the lawsuits failed to show Harvard was responsible for the conduct of its morgue manager, accused of the alleged thefts. Kathryn Barnett, a lawyer representing families, said they aren’t done fighting in the courts. She faulted the ruling, saying the judge too readily accepted Harvard’s argument. A spokesperson for Harvard said the school wouldn’t comment on the judge’s decision.