Law enforcement in schools dominates 1st day of the Minnesota Legislature’s 2024 session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature has convened for its 2024 session. Lawmakers are fast-tracking legislation to fix a law that limited the powers of police who work in schools to restrain disruptive students. The change was one of several restrictions on the use of force passed in the state since the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis officer in 2020. Several law enforcement agencies withdrew their officers from Minnesota schools last fall. They called the new rules unworkable. The Democratic-controlled House set its first hearing on a potential solution for opening day Monday. But they voted down a bid by the Republican minority to bring the issue to the floor immediately.

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and TRISHA AHMED Associated Press

