Israel is holding up food for 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza, the main UN aid agency there says

JERUSALEM (AP) — The director of the main U.N. aid agency for Palestinians says Israeli restrictions are preventing food for 1.1 million people from reaching war-battered Gaza. Tens of thousands in the war-battered enclave are struggling with starvation. The head of the agency told reporters Friday that its Israeli bank account was frozen and that authorities warned off the Israeli contractor. That means more than 1,000 containers of That means 1,049 containers of rice, flour, chickpeas, sugar and cooking oil are stuck, even as a quarter of families in Gaza face catastrophic hunger. Separately, the U.N. food agency warned of possible famine as early as May.

