Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is running for the US Senate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he’s running for U.S. Senate. Hogan’s announcement on Friday gives Republicans a prominent candidate well-positioned to run a competitive campaign for the GOP in a state that hasn’t had a Republican U.S. senator in 37 years. The decision marks a surprise turnaround for Hogan, who had considered a presidential bid. During Hogan’s tenure as governor, he became a national figure as one of the rare Republicans willing to criticize Donald Trump. GOP leaders are eager to pick up the seat as they try to wrest control of the Senate from Democrats, who hold a slim majority.

