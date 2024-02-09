Bail extended for man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after ice hockey player’s death

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — South Yorkshire police say a man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson has had his bail extended. Johnson died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England in October. Johnson was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the host Sheffield Steelers in the Elite Ice Hockey League. The 29-year-old American died in hospital. Johnson’s death shocked the ice hockey world. He appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020. A man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in November and then bailed.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.