A search is on for someone who shot a tourist in Times Square and then fired at police

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are looking for a suspected shoplifter they say shot a tourist in the leg inside a Times Square sporting goods store and then fired at police as he ran away. The 37-year-old tourist shot Thursday evening is a woman who is expected to survive. The shooting prompted a huge police presence and search that closed streets in the bustling area. Police describe the suspect as a male between 15 and 20 years old. Officers chased the suspect as he cut between buildings and into the subway. Video shows him later exiting the subway.

