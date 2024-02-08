Japan repeatedly spots Chinese coast guard and warships near disputed waters

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese officials say Chinese coast guard vessels have been passing by Japanese-claimed waters for weeks in the East China Sea and China’s warships have been edging near Japan’s southwestern islands in recent days. The Japanese Coast Guard says a fleet of four Chinese coast guard vessels passed just outside of territorial waters of Japan-controlled islands, which Beijing also claims, for the 49th day in a row on Thursday. It warned China’s vessels against further approaching the islands, called the Senkaku in Japanese, while Beijing calls them the Diaoyu.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.