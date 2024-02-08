Google’s Gemini AI app to land on phones, making it easier for people to connect to a digital brain

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google has introduced a free artificial intelligence app that will implant the technology on smartphones. The app will enable people to quickly connect to a digital brain that can write for them, interpret what they’re reading and seeing, in addition to helping manage their lives. With the introduction of the Gemini app, Google will cast aside the Bard chatbot it introduced a year ago in an effort to catch up with ChatGPT, the chatbot unleashed by the Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI. Besides the free Gemini app, Google is selling an even smarter version for $20 per month that the company says will be able to outthink human experts in many complex topics.

