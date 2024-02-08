A West Virginia ‘Women’s Bill of Rights’ is an effort to suppress transgender people, critics say

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Dozens of speakers have condemned a bill in the West Virginia Legislature that would narrow the definitions of gender. The bill is called the West Virginia “Women’s Bill of Rights.” Marshall University student Max Varney said the bill uses women’s rights as a cover for transphobia. The legislation says that “equal” does not mean “same” or “identical” with respect to equality of the sexes. It would define that a person’s sex is determined at birth and that gender equity terms may not be substituted. Critics say that among other things the bill would ban transgender people from using government building restrooms that align with their gender identity.

