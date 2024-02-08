A former British soldier will face a murder charge over the Troubles

LONDON (AP) — Northern Irish prosecutors say a former British soldier will be prosecuted for the killing of a man in Belfast during sectarian violence known as the “Troubles” half a century ago. The ex-soldier, who is not named, is accused of the murder of Patrick McVeigh, who was shot in the city of Belfast on May 13, 1972. The ex-soldier and three other veterans also face attempted murder charges related to incidents in the same year. The soldiers all belonged to a temporary British army unit, known as the Military Reaction Force, that was operating in Belfast at the time. The cases will not be affected by a contentious law that will give immunity from prosecution for offenses committed during the Troubles, when more than 3,500 people died.

