What we know about the search for five Marines after a helicopter went down in California mountains

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Here’s what we know about the search for five U.S. Marines who were aboard a heavy-lift helicopter that went down in the Southern California mountains during stormy weather. Authorities say the CH-53E Super Stallion vanished late Tuesday night while returning to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego after training at Creech Air Force Base, northwest of Las Vegas. The craft was discovered Wednesday morning near the mountain community of Pine Valley, an hour’s drive from San Diego. But authorities said heavy snow was hindering efforts to reach the craft on the ground. There’s no word yet on whether any of the people on board have been located.

By JULIE WATSON and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.