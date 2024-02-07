‘Girl on the Train’ author Paula Hawkins has new novel out in October

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Girl on the Train” author Paula Hawkins has a new thriller out this fall, and will release it through a new publisher. Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Wednesday that Hawkins’ “The Blue Hour” is scheduled for Oct. 8. Hawkins sets the story on a remote Scottish island, home to a famous artist who was abandoned by her husband and otherwise carries with her a complicated past. Hawkins says in a statement that “The Blue Hour” explores “the tension between the need to belong and the desire to be free of the demands and expectations of others.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.