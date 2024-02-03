Mexican police hit the beaches after killings in Acapulco, as cartels recruit youths on social media

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tourists have barely started trickling back into the Mexican resort of Acapulco, but the gangland killings on the beaches have already returned. At least three people were shot to death on the beach in Acapulco last weekend. One of them was killed by gunmen who arrived — and escaped — aboard a boat. The violence continues despite the presence of about 10,000 soldiers and National Guard officers deployed after Acapulco was hit by Category 5 Hurricane Otis in late October. Late Friday, the government of the Pacific coast state of Guerrero said it was deploying gun-toting detectives to patrol the beaches.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.