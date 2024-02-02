US Coast Guard searches for man sailing from California to Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is asking mariners for help in finding a 60-year-old man sailing from California to Hawaii. The Coast Guard says Noel Rubio left Long Beach on Dec. 28 on the sailboat Malulani. He planned to arrive in Kaneohe on the island of Oahu three weeks later. He last made contact via cellphone on Dec. 28 south of Catalina Island in California. The agency has been unable to find him, despite searching harbors in California, Hawaii and Mexico and sending urgent marine information broadcasts. The Coast Guard is asking people to report information or sightings of the vessel or Rubio.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.