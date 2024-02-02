Trial date set for white supremacist who targeted Black shoppers at a Buffalo supermarket

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The federal death penalty trial for a white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket likely won’t start for at least 18 months. A federal judge on Friday set a date of Sept. 8, 2025, for the start of Payton Gendron’s trial for opening fire at a Tops supermarket in 2022. The 20-year-old Gendron is already serving a sentence of life in prison after pleading guilty to state charges. New York does not have capital punishment, but the Justice Department announced in January that it would seek the death penalty in the separate federal case.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.