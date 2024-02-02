Prosecutors in classified files case say Trump team’s version of events ‘inaccurate and distorted’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump have told a judge that defense lawyers had painted an “inaccurate and distorted picture of events” and had unfairly sought to “cast a cloud of suspicion” over government officials who were simply trying to do their jobs. The comments came in a court filing Friday aimed at urging a judge to reject a Trump team request from last month that sought to force prosecutors to turn over a trove of information that defense lawyers think is relevant to the case. In the response, prosecutors reject many of the arguments made by defense lawyers.

