Ohio Attorney General given until Monday to explain rejection of voting rights amendment to court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has given Republican Attorney General Dave Yost until Monday to respond to the legal claims of the coalition of civil rights organizations that is challenging his rejection of a package of proposed voter protections they are working to place on November’s ballot. Justices set the deadline Friday. At issue is Yost’s Jan. 25 decision finding the proposed constitutional amendment’s title — “Ohio Voters Bill of Rights” — “highly misleading and misrepresentative” of the measure’s contents. The coalition, which includes the Ohio Organizing Collaborative, the NAACP and others, sued Thursday. They argue Yost lacks the authority to review petition titles.

