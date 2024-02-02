Idaho coroner releases names of the 3 men who were killed when a Boise aircraft hangar collapsed

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The names of three Idaho men killed when an airport hangar under construction in Boise collapsed were released by the Ada County Coroner on Friday. Mariano Coc Och, 24, and Mario Sontay Tzi, 32, both of Nampa, were pronounced dead at the scene along with Craig Durrant, 59, of Boise. Fire Department Operations Chief Aaron Hummel says nine other people were hurt in the Wednesday evening collapse, including five who were taken to area hospitals with critical injuries. Officials have not released the names or the current condition of the injured victims. The hangar is privately owned by a charter flight company and was being built at the Boise Airport.

