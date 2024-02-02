Group will appeal court ruling that Georgia voter challenges don’t violate federal law

ATLANTA (AP) — A group trying to stop voter challenges in Georgia says it will appeal a trial court ruling that such challenges don’t violate federal voting rights law. Fair Fight Action on Friday filed notice that it would ask the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the lower court’s ruling. A federal judge ruled last month that Texas-based nonprofit True the Vote did not violate the Voting Rights Act when it announced it was challenging the eligibility of more than 360,000 Georgia voters in 2021. Fair Fight had sued True the Vote and several individuals, saying their actions violated a section of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that prohibits voter intimidation.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.