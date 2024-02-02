Florida trooper and truck driver killed during high-speed chase on Interstate 95

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a state trooper and a truck driver were killed after the trooper chased a reckless driver into the opposite direction of Interstate 95. Officials say the driver made an illegal U-turn and the trooper followed him, turning into the path of a tractor-trailer. Both the trooper and the trucker were killed. The suspect drove off and was chased by other troopers and deputies until he crashed into a tree and fled on foot. He was captured after an extensive manhunt about five hours after the initial pursuit. Col. Gary Howze leads the Florida Highway Patrol. He says Trooper Zachary Fink was 26, and leaves behind a fiancee and his parents.

