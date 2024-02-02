Cleanup continues of fire-suppression foam at hangar at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials are working to clean up fire-suppression foam that was inadvertently released in a United Airlines hangar at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. A United spokesperson said Friday that the airline is “working around the clock” and making progress in cleaning the foam that was released Thursday morning. Houston Airports said in a statement that the cleanup work has had no effect on flights into or out of the airport. Fire officials say the foam spread across parking lots and over vehicles, but it is not harmful to humans.

