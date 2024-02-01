`This House’ by Lynn Nottage, daughter and composer Ricky Ian Gordon, gets 2025 St. Louis premiere

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ricky Ian Gordon’s ”This House,” with a libretto by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and daughter Ruby Aiyo Gerber, will be given its world premiere at the Opera Theater of Saint Louis in June 2025. The commission was first announced in 2022 and was to have premiered this year. Daniela Candillari will conduct as part of Opera Theater’s 50th season. The company says Candillari’s contract as principal conductor has been extended four more years through the 2028 festival season. The 44-year-old Candillari started as the Opera Theater’s principal conductor in 2022.

