Small plane crashes in Pennsylvania neighborhood. It’s not clear if there are any injuries

Authorities say a small plane has crashed in a central Pennsylvania neighborhood. But it’s not yet known if there were any injuries. The crash in West Caln occurred around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The plane apparently went down just minutes after taking off from nearby Chester County Airport. It ended up between a home and some trees. The cause of the crash and how many people were aboard was not immediately known. The Federal Aviation Administration says it was under investigation.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.