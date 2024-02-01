Small plane crashes in Pennsylvania neighborhood. It’s not clear if there are any injuries
WEST CALN
Authorities say a small plane has crashed in a central Pennsylvania neighborhood. But it’s not yet known if there were any injuries. The crash in West Caln occurred around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The plane apparently went down just minutes after taking off from nearby Chester County Airport. It ended up between a home and some trees. The cause of the crash and how many people were aboard was not immediately known. The Federal Aviation Administration says it was under investigation.