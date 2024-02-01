Q&A: Nearly a year after their buzzy hit single, The Last Dinner Party releases debut album

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In the last several decades, rock music has been declared dead countless times. But the flame that animates the spirit of the genre always seems to reignite. The Last Dinner Party is the latest iteration of the trick candle that is rock ‘n’ roll. They’re a band devoid of men and made up of Gen Z musicians so skilled in their crafts that conspiracy theories abound about the group being an industry plant. With the release of their debut album, “Prelude to Ecstasy,” on Friday, lead singer Abigail Morris and guitarist Emily Roberts discussed everything from musical influences to embracing femininity in a male-dominated world.

