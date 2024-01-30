Where do things stand with the sexual assault case involving 2018 Canada world junior players?
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
One player from Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team has turned himself into police to face sexual assault charges in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of that hockey team. Current NHL players Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils and Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames have been charged by police in London, Ontario, according to their lawyers. Alex Formenton, who’s currently playing in Europe, turned himself in over the weekend.