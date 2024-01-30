Protesting farmers have France’s government in a bind

PARIS (AP) — Farmers have captured France’s attention by showering government offices with manure and snarling Parisian traffic with barricades of tractors and hay bales. The farmers say their protests aren’t a moment too soon. Grievances have long been brewing in the European Union’s leading agricultural power. The war between Russia and Ukraine has caused costs to soar. Climate change and pressure for agriculture that’s more sustainable and more productive are also squeezing the 500,000 or so French farmers. The farmers already had to compete against counterparts from far afield. Increasingly, they have been losing.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.