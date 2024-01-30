5 suspects charged with murder in Southern California desert killings in dispute over marijuana

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed murder charges against five suspects in the fatal shootings of six men at a remote dirt crossroads in the Southern California desert. Investigators say the killings were the result of a dispute over marijuana. The district attorney’s office said Tuesday that the suspects also face robbery charges. Two of the men have pleaded not guilty, and the others are to be arraigned Wednesday. The public defender’s office has not responded to a request for comment on the case. Investigators say all the victims were likely shot to death and four of the bodies were partially burned.

