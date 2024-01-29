US government pulls some of Venezuela’s sanctions relief after court blocks opposition candidate

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The U.S. government has pulled back part of the sanctions relief it granted Venezuela last year, following through on its threat after the South American country’s highest court blocked the presidential candidacy of an opposition leader. The Department of the Treasury gave companies transacting with Venezuela’s state-owned mining company until Feb. 13 to wind down operations. The department had allowed transactions with the mining company in October after the government of President Nicolás Maduro reached an agreement with the U.S.-backed opposition faction to work toward leveling the playing field ahead of the presidential election.

