Toyota urges owners of old Corolla, Matrix and RAV4 models to park them until air bags are replaced

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is telling the owners of about 50,000 older Corolla, Corolla Matrix and RAV4 models to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators are at risk of exploding and hurling shrapnel. The urgent warning Monday covers certain Corolla compact cars and Matrix hatchbacks from 2003 and 2004, as well as RAV4 small SUVs from 2004 and 2005. The recalled RAV4s have Takata driver’s air bags while the Corolla and Matrix have them on the passenger side. The Corolla and Matrix also are under a separate recall because their air bags can inflate without a crash. Owners should contact a dealer instead of driving the cars in for repairs. Dealers will provide options such as mobile repair, towing the car to a dealer, or pickup and delivery.

