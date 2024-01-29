Democratic Biden challenger Dean Phillips asks Wisconsin Supreme Court to put him on ballot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips wants the Wisconsin Supreme Court to order that he be put on the primary ballot in the battleground state. The state’s top Democrats only put President Joe Biden’s name on the ballot. Phillips asked the state’s highest court to take his case on Friday. On Monday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court gave the committee that put forward Biden’s name as the only Democratic candidate, as well as the state elections commission, until Wednesday to respond. Former President Donald Trump and five of his challengers, including four who have ceased campaigning, will also be on the Wisconsin ballot.

